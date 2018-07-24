CLOSE
#MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just Casually Took Her To Italy For This Simple Reason

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Alexis Ohanian Bagged Serena And He’s Not Letting

Alexis Ohanian decided to take to social media to remind us that he’s MCM of the Year by casually taking Serna Williams to Italy because she wanted Italian food for dinner.

 

She wanted Italian for dinner, so…

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

 

Last night was a blur.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

