Boonk Gang Shows Up To An Interview High Out Of His Mind

Fans are seriously considering staging an intervention to help rapper Boonk Gang after he passed out during a live recording session on the No Jumper podcast with Adam 22.

In the clips below, you can see the rapper is still standing up midway through his interview, and then as he makes to walk out stumbles and hits his head.

Go to the next page to watch the entire interview…

Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: