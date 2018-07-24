CLOSE
Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Fans are seriously considering staging an intervention to help rapper Boonk Gang after he passed out during a live recording session on the No Jumper podcast with Adam 22.

In the clips below, you can see the rapper is still standing up midway through his interview, and then as he makes to walk out stumbles and hits his head.

 

 

 

