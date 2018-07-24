CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Burberry Burns Millions Worth Of Unsold Clothes To Protect Brand Integrity

Don't expect to see legit Burberry plaid in third world countries...

3 reads
Leave a comment
Jennifer Lopez and Stuff Magazine MTV After Party

Source: KMazur / Getty

The famous proverb waste not want seems to not hold any weight at the Burberry corporate offices. The luxury brand destroys thousands of pieces a year without blinking.

According to a report by The New York Times Burberry burned almost 38 million worth of unsold products last year. Even worse it is estimated that they have dumped close to $120 million in the last five years.

The reason you ask? So, the pricey goods are not sold or seen being worn by the “wrong people.” Apparently, this practice is quite common in the upscale fashion community so the perceived worth of the label isn’t impacted. Maria Malone, fashion business lecturer explained it further to BBC. “They don’t want Burberry products to get into the hands of anyone who can sell them at a discount and devalue the brand.”

Naturally, the news is causing quite the uproar with shareholders and environmentalists alike prompting Burberry to address the wastefulness. John Peace, Chairman, said burning the stock is “not something we do lightly” and CFO Julie Brown stated “we take it extremely seriously.”

In the past Nike, H&M and watch brand Cartier have also been found guilty of trashing their unwanted inventory.

Via Hype Beast

Photo: WENN.com

Burberry Burns Millions Worth Of Unsold Clothes To Protect Brand Integrity was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Burberry Burns Millions Worth Of Unsold Clothes To Protect Brand Integrity

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close