Per TMZ, Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.

Her current condition is unknown.

Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Demi Lovato’s New Tear Jerker, “Sober”

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9: