Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose

Demi had been sober for six years before this hospitalization

'The X Factor' Season Finale Press Conference

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Per TMZ, Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.

Her current condition is unknown.

Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.

More on this story as it develops.

