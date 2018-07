Gun control activist and mother of Jordan Davis, the young boy shot and killed in Georgia after an altercation over loud music, won a runoff election against Kevin Abel to secure the Democratic nomination in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

McBath, used her son’s death as motivation, quitting her job as a flight attendant, diving 110% into politics and the cause for getting more guns of the street.

McBath will face incumbent Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.) in the general election.

