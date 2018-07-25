CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday

Dope shit.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Juan Ocampo / Getty

Power fans, we have some dope news for you.

This Sunday, the one and only Kendrick Lamar will guest star on your favorite crime drama series. Executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement according to Rap Up, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 is definitely excited about the new addition, as he tweeted earlier today:

If you’re like us, we know you can’t wait to see who Kendrick Lamar will play. Tune into STARZ this Sunday, July 29 at 8 p.m. for K.Dot’s big reveal.

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close