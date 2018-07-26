Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]

| 07.25.18
After dropping his debut album 4275 last month, Jacquees surprised fans with with four seductive new tracks.

On Wednesday after performing at Summer Jamz 21, the Cash Money crooner surprised us again when he revealed to Hot’s own DJ Angel Baby that he recently shot a new music video for his hit song “23” which includes Donell Jones who co-wrote the song.

Plus, he revealed he is working on a few more music videos and of course he couldn’t leave Detroit without chatting about Detroit’s own Dej Loaf.

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

