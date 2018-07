More than 4,000 cars drove away laden with groceries in Decatur, with cars lined up for a half mile on Memorial Drive on Sunday, July 15, 2018 for a mass grocery distribution put on by Positive American Youth, Inc and some of our wonderful partners. We would like to Thank John Foy and Associates for their sponsorship and volunteer efforts on this event. Special thanks to Amerigroup, LTFAL, Hot 107.9, Positive Ink and We are Project ink.

