She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include WNBA Stars Candace Parker & Brittney Griner.

NBA Live 19 will make it possible to try to dunk on LeBron or KD with Brittney Griner or Candace Parker.
Watch Parker talk about the new feature, which will put her and other WNBA stars in the game below.
Gamers can also create their own female characters in The One mode, which will enable them to scan their faces on iOS and Android and import them onto their customized player.
