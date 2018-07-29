CLOSE
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights

You won't want to miss these.

2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This past week has been filled with viral videos that were begging for a meme. Two moments in particular brought out the hilarious commentary.

The first was when a McDonald’s manager basically threw a customer around like a rag doll after she tried to sneak soda out in a water cup. The incident resulted in such hilarious memes like this…

#mcdonaldsfight #mcdonaldslasvegas #mcdonaldsmemes

A post shared by Ursie La Loquita 😜🤪 (@leschevrespourlavie) on

 

The second viral video moment came from Drake‘s “Nonstop” music video where the Champagne Papi was sipping tea in the U.K. wearing a durag.

MOOOOOOD #☕️ #Drake

A post shared by Drizzy Dr6ke 🦂 (@drizzydr6ke) on

 

The memes that followed were some of the best this week.

Swipe through to check them out along with more McDonald’s brawl clownery!

Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights was originally published on globalgrind.com

