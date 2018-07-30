CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan

There’s a reason Cardi cut out meat during her pregnancy.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Seems like everyday, there’s a new diet fad or workout craze making people forget that the rules to losing weight are fairly simple.

Workout, get rest, drink water, and eat well is the code.

Even though we all know Black don’t crack, there are still ways to go the extra mile and maintain your melanin’s power.

Cardi B reportedly switched to a vegan diet during her pregnancy because she couldn’t keep down any meat.

And every blue moon, Beyoncé convinces her hive to go vegan with her for 21 days. And those are just a few Black Stars who have prefer a plant-based and dairy free diet.

Click through to see Elyse.NC’s list of committed black vegetarians and vegans, including actors, athletes and singers.

Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close