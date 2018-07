DJ Kash & Waka Flocka Bring Diversity To MLS All Star Weekend [VIDEO]

MLS held their annual All Star weekend in Atlanta this past weekend, bringing entertainers and soccer fans alike together to celebrate the sport and league.

One of the biggest events of the weekend was the Celebrity Soccer game with Team DJ Kash vs. Team Waka Flocka. The two teams went head to head during the MLS Beltline Block Party at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. After the game, Waka told the press that he loves bringing diversity to crowds and events that might not otherwise have a melting pot of people.

The park was filled with tons a activities, food, and games. During the game, celebrities like B.O.B, Trinidad James, took the field with some former MLS stars and gave the crowd some exciting soccer. Check out some photos and below…

