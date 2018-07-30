Mullato Talks Jermaine Dupri, Success After The Rap Game, The So So Def Chain, Quando Rando, & Bandit Gang Marco

0 reads Leave a comment
In a new interview with the Durtty Boyz, Mullato, formerly Miss Mullato dicsusses her love life, coming up on the big screen, growing up with a back father and white mother, and new project.
Watch below.
