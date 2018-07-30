CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wow: Homeless Man Passes Out Resumes On The Street & Gets Job Offers

Twitter helps with the support.

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-WEATHER-COLD

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty Images

One man is living the real-life The Pursuit of Happyness with his story of homelessness and searching for a job.

According to Mashable, David Casarez was a college graduate who moved to Silicon Valley hoping to launch a startup.

Unfortunately, he fell on hard times and had difficulty finding work, even with three years of software developer experience. David lived in his van until he wasn’t able to afford payments. Thus, he had to sleep in the park.

This, however, didn’t stop David’s hustle.

He stood on the side of the road in Mountain View, California, holding a sign saying he was homeless. But instead of asking for money or food, he handed out copies of his resume to folks passing by. “All I wanted was for one person to notice, take my resume and give me an opportunity,” he told NBC Bay Area.

A photo of David’s efforts went up on Twitter and gained thousands of retweets.

 

After this, the job offers started coming in.

David thanked everyone for all the support on Sunday.

 

Though David’s story isn’t necessarily going to fix a massive homelessness problem, it definitely can serve as inspiration for college-educated millennials on the struggle bus.

Stay strong out there! And stay inspired.

 

 

Wow: Homeless Man Passes Out Resumes On The Street & Gets Job Offers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Wow: Homeless Man Passes Out Resumes On The Street & Gets Job Offers

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close