Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign

She brings the beauty and the tunes.

Lauryn Hill

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

First, she kicked off the festivities with a massive tour (one that’s had some success and some disappointments), and now she’s bringing her fashion sense to the picture.

Hill teamed up with Woolrich for their autumn/winter 2018 campaign and the results are beautiful. According to Vogue, Ms. Hill took huge creative control behind and in front of the camera, resulting in a series of photographs and a music video where Lauryn sings an acoustic version of her song “Ex-Factor.”

Lauryn seems to be the first in a series of artists who will be apart of Woolrich’s “Woolrich: American Soul Since 1830” campaign.

You can peep her moving music video for yourself below, then head over to Vogue for some of the stunning pictures!

