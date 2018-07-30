CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Recounts The Time She Was In A Jealous Rage At A John Legend Video Shoot

Ladies, we've all been there...

Sunday, July 29th marked the 10 year anniversary of John Legend’s song “Green Light” featuring André 3000. To celebrate the occasion, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen decided to keep it real and share a story about a “jealousy-fueled meltdown” related to the video:

Through a series of tweets, Teigen exposed the jealous rage of her 22-year-old self, revealing she got envious to the point of tears during the “Green Light” video shoot. It all started when a group of guys began teasing Chrissy about  how beautiful some of the women on set with John were. And the rest, is history.

Chrissy Teigen Recounts The Time She Was In A Jealous Rage At A John Legend Video Shoot was originally published on globalgrind.com

