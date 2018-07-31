CLOSE
Adrien Broner Says Floyd Mayweather & 50 Cent Are Displaying B.A.N. Behavior

If we have to explain those letters to you, that's too bad.

Thurman and Broner win

Source: Mary Ann Owen/ WENN.com / WENN

Adrien Broner has seen enough of the online beef war between former friends Floyd Mayweather and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The boxer says that the back and forth between Money and Fif is some “b*tch ass sh*t” and wants them to knock it off.

TMZ Sports reports:

Boxing superstars Adrien Broner and Gervonta Davis were leaving Ace of Diamonds in L.A. after balling out in the club … when AB decided to deliver a message to Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent.

“Floyd and 50 … y’all on some bitch ass sh*t,” Broner said.

“Y’all some bitch ass n****s. Y’all gotta stop that man. Y’all brothers. I’m mad as f*ck y’all doing that in public.”

Broner’s friends with both guys and says he’s sick of watching them feud over Instagram. Broner also says if he and Davis can bury the hatchet, then 50 and Floyd can make peace too.

Check out the video of Broner airing out his peoples below. And TMZ is right, these guys were toasted like campfire marshmallows.

Photo: WENN

