CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Symbiote Takes Over In New ‘Venom’ Trailer [Video]

Eddie Brock got alien issues.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Venom film

Source: Sony / Sony

The latest Venom trailer is out and it definitely up the ante on the carnage (no pun). Eddie Brock (actor Tom Hardy) is getting acquainted with the alien symbiote that has attached itself to him, and it has its pluses and minuses. 

Together as the Venom, they deliver vicious fades, make impossible escapes and take delight in eating people.

Will the film be worthy of the MCU? We’ll have to wait and see.

We are clapping for “Venom” being voiced by actor Lance Reddick of The Wire (Lieutenant Daniels) fame, though. At least we think that’s him.

Venom is in theaters Oct. 5. Watch the trailer below.

The Symbiote Takes Over In New ‘Venom’ Trailer [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading The Symbiote Takes Over In New ‘Venom’ Trailer [Video]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close