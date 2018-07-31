CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This Time For Not Knowing How Gardens Work

You can't get anything past the internet

1 reads
Leave a comment
First Lady Melania Trump - White House Kitchen Garden

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Whether or not you agree on the fact that Donald Trump and Melania are the absolute worst, it’s kind of hard to argue that they’re not really nailing the whole First Family thing.

It seems like a new, cringeworthy photo of someone from their family reaches the internet every other week, and it’s hard to figure out if they’re being serious or trying to troll their way through an entire presidency.

This week in the Trump family photo album, photos of Melania have surfaced that have people meme’ing the hell outta her. The pictures come from a weird photo-op of her “gardening” back in September 2017, but it’s extremely obvious from her uncomfortable stance, white sneakers, and empty hands that Melania has literally never stepped into a garden before.

Check out the best jokes being cracked on Melania and her fake-gardening. (P.S. We miss you, Michelle.)

#MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This Time For Not Knowing How Gardens Work was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading #MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This Time For Not Knowing How Gardens Work

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close