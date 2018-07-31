CLOSE
Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them $ @” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.18

Wale needs love and Dreezy needs that paper. Today's Daily Visuals

Looks like the Black Love that Papoose and Remy Ma got going is inspiring their rap peers and got them thinking about finding their ride or die mamis.

For his visual to “Black Bonnie” Wale seems to be clear about the kind of woman he needs in his life as he dreams of someone who’d watch his back during the Black Panther movement to share a quiet dinner with him in an ’18 organic restaurant. Leave it to a rich rap star to find love at an organic restaurant while the rest of us cruise the lanes of these dollar stores shopping for lust.

Keeping with the theme of ride or die’s, Dreezy and her homegirls get ready to set it off big Cleo style so she can make it rain in the strip club for her clip to “Where Them $ @.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kap G, Nef The Pharaoh, and more.

WALE FT. JACQUEES – “BLACK BONNIE”

DREEZY – “WHERE THEM $ @”

KAP G – “WANT MY M’S”

NEF THE PHARAOH – “BIG BOSS CHANG”

TAY-K FT. BLOCBOY JB – “HARD”

CLASSIFIED – “DAMN RIGHT”

SNOH AALEGRA – “SOMETIMES/WORSE”

