CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jennifer Lopez at the AMA's

Source: Getty / Getty

Let’s be clear, everybody loves Jenny From The Block.

 

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of so many things! She’s slayed the fashion industry, sold millions of records and had box office hit films.

 

But when it comes to epic music videos, would you put J. Lo in your top 5? Folks are having mixed feelings about the Bronx beauty being the recipient of the 2018 Video Vanguard Award.

No one’s saying Jenny isn’t great — there are just other artists who’ve put in the work and made music videos that told stories, made us think, and forced their peers to step it up all across the board. Even Lopez thinks so:

Hit the flip to see 5 artists we think should’ve gotten their Vanguard award a long time ago. Catch the 2018 VMA’s on August 20.

via GIPHY

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close