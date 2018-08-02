CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Philly Redface, Big Bank Black & FamGoon Carter Carter Release An Atlanta Anthem “Let’s Do It”

Rising artist, Philly Redface has been making a name for himself and his crew, The Formula throughout Atlanta as they are recognized for their energetic performances and work ethic.

Today, Philly Redface collaborated with Ralo’s FamGoon artist, Carter Carter and Duct Tape Ent’s own, Big Bank Black representing Zone 6 for the self-proclaimed Atlanta anthem, “Let’s Do It”. Big Bank Black was recently seen in the summer blockbuster film, SuperFly as the Snow Patrol boss. 

The Shawty Fresh produced track pays homage to every side of Atlanta and the visual was filmed by Hollywood 718.

Watch below.

Instagram @redtheghost @bigbankdte @famerica_cartercarter

Twitter @phillyredface

Email: redfacenashee@gmail.com

[Written by @lalaashep]

 

 

