Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With Their Velvety Vocals

You ready for the album?

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

This past week, NFL rookie Jordan Mailata had the Internet swooning when he showed off his vocal chops for the camera.

The 6-foot-8, 346-pound athlete crooned out 53 seconds of Mark Lowndes‘ “Hold” and even played guitar for backup.

Check out the Philadelphia Eagles player for yourself below.

This isn’t the first time an athlete has shown off their vocal skills.

Swipe through to watch more singing athletes, from star basketball players to towering football jocks!

Singing Athletes: These Sportsmen Will Serenade You With Their Velvety Vocals was originally published on globalgrind.com

This list is not in any specific order.

