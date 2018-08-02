CLOSE
Rich Broke: Faith & Stevie J. Eyeing $40 Million Dollar Boat For Wedding

We never seen a love like this.

Source: VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood – Arrivals Featuring: Stevie J Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 15 Nov 2015 Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

Stevie J. continues to live his best even while in heavy debt. The reality star and his new wife Faith Evans are reportedly eyeing a yacht for their wedding.

According to TMZ The Jordans want to host their family and friends to an elaborate ceremony in Miami to celebrate their recent nuptials. The new couple is considering a luxury boat that is valued at over 40 million dollars as the venue. Yes you read that correctly.

The vessel is more like a cruise ship as it is 222 feet long and can accommodate over 600 guests. Apparently they had very specific questions when doing a tour of the craft which included if they could film onsite.

Considering the former Bad Boy producer makes his living through reality television, their inquiry leaves many to believe the event will be a major point of their story line on an upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop or Leave It To Stevie.

Faye’s new husband has a long history of owing people. Last year he avoided jail time when he agreed to a payment plan for his back child support that totaled a cool 1.3 million dollars. Even more recently the reformed creep was hit with 110K tax bill from the state of Georgia.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a rush wedding as a surprise to their inner circle and fans alike in July.

