Nicki Minaj, Lil Dicky, Chris Redd, Quavo & More Star In New ‘Madden NFL’19’ Commercial

Pete Carroll might wanna hire Will as an offensive coordinator.

Madden 19

Source: EA Sports / EA Sports

Madden NFL’19 is just days away now, and the hype is building for the latest installment in the famed video game franchise. Last week EA Sports unveiled the game’s hip-hop fueled soundtrack, and today we get the first ad for the game, and it features some big names. 

Nothing screams its Madden season more than the games over the top commercials that are never short on star power. Madden NFL’15 featured the hilarious Kevin Hart and Dave Franco to help get the masses hyped for the unofficial start of football season.

This year the folks at EA take it to another level with the latest spot which features Lil Dicky, Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd, Nicki Minaj, Quavo who also alongside his two friends penned the official song for the game, Philadelphia 76er’s all-star center and NBA Live’19 cover boy Joel Embiid and the Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins.

In the 3:37 commercial, Redd tells the story of Will, and his legendary play call the won him an extremely close game. The grand tale features Minaj revealing she is a huge Madden fan and shares her rather epic Gamertag. Embiid makes a cameo playing as his hometown champs the Philadelphia Eagles on the Madden NFL Overdrive mobile game. Quavo gets involved after Will accidentally calls the rapper while celebrating his victory with some epic trash talk and decides to put him on a song. To cement Will’s legend, DeAndre Hopkins immortalizes the Madden gamer’s face by making it into a diamond pendant.

We honestly really want to see if Nicki does play Madden regularly or was that just a line for the commercial. BUT nevertheless, the spot carries on the tradition of memorable Madden commercials. Madden NFL’19 lands on shelves August 10th, if you pre-ordered the games Hall of Fame edition, you can play three days early on August 7th. EA Access and Origin Access members get to play the game for 10 hours starting August today on Xbox One and Origin for PC. Peep the epic commercial below.

Photo: EA Sports

Nicki Minaj, Lil Dicky, Chris Redd, Quavo & More Star In New ‘Madden NFL’19’ Commercial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

