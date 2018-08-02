CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black Twitter Reacts

1 reads
Leave a comment

Colin Kaepernick is still living the life of a blackballed free agent and now it appears his very existence has been scrubbed from the new Madden NFL ’19 as well. YG‘s song “Big Bank” featuring Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and 2 Chainz appears on the game’s soundtrack, but the part where Big Sean raps about the former NFL quarterback is edited out.

You should hear Sean rap “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and sh*t/You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” Instead, Colin Kaepernick’s name is removed from the bar like it’s a curse word. Listen via the clip up top, plus Woke Twitter reacts on the flip. Thoughts?

Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black Twitter Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black Twitter Reacts

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close