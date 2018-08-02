Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album Is “90 to 95 % done”

Almost a full year after Schoolboy Q himself announced via Twitter that his next album was 90% complete, TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced on the same platform that Q’s next album is now actually 90 to 95% complete.

Top offered a progress report for fans on Tuesday in response to one supporter quipping about Quincy’s previous tweets. Back in September of 2017, the “Blank Face” rapper tweeted, “I said once my album 90% done I was going back 2 da gym…. well I’m back!!!”

The Top Dawg-in-chief called last fall’s proclamation to be “fake news,” and when he was asked about the “real news,” he replied, “90 to 95 % done.” So….we’re getting somewhere.

90 to 95 % done https://t.co/7zS1QYdwkP — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) August 1, 2018

Schoolboy himself commented on his album being somewhat close to release at TDE’s Championship Tour stop in Atlanta back in May, saying his album was next in the lineup after Jay Rock‘s–which dropped June 15.

Schoolboy Q said at the show last night that his album is coming out after Jay Rock’s!!! And said we actually have to buy it this time or the label might drop him 😂😂 — Rebeezus (@BecahJayy) May 26, 2018

Q dropped his last full-length project Blank Face LP in July 2016.

Hopefully, the final 5% of his album completion comes sooner that later. We’re ready for a new Quincy album before 2018’s end.

