Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q's Album Is "90 to 95 % done"

This is exciting news for Schoolboy Q fans

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 12, 2016

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Almost a full year after Schoolboy Q himself announced via Twitter that his next album was 90% complete, TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced on the same platform that Q’s next album is now actually 90 to 95% complete.

Top offered a progress report for fans on Tuesday in response to one supporter quipping about Quincy’s previous tweets. Back in September of 2017, the “Blank Face” rapper tweeted, “I said once my album 90% done I was going back 2 da gym…. well I’m back!!!”

The Top Dawg-in-chief called last fall’s proclamation to be “fake news,” and when he was asked about the “real news,” he replied, “90 to 95 % done.” So….we’re getting somewhere.

Schoolboy himself commented on his album being somewhat close to release at TDE’s Championship Tour stop in Atlanta back in May, saying his album was next in the lineup after Jay Rock‘s–which dropped June 15.

Q dropped his last full-length project Blank Face LP in July 2016.

Hopefully, the final 5% of his album completion comes sooner that later. We’re ready for a new Quincy album before 2018’s end.

Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q's Album Is "90 to 95 % done" was originally published on globalgrind.com

The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

