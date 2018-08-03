Summertime continues to bring the heat, resulting in great cookouts, pool parties and of course, family reunions.

But let’s be real…while such occasions are a great way to catch up with long lost cousins, the kinfolk can verge on the path of annoying sometimes.

From cuz who can’t chew with his mouth closed to auntie whose shade stretches across the seven seas, swipe through to find one of your family members in these hilarious animals!

Is That My Cousin? Animals Act Out Annoying Relatives You’ll Find At The Family Reunion was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: