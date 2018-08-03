Sibling Rivalry: 10 Times The Kardashians Were At Each Other’s Necks

Siblings can be very mean to each other but have you and your siblings ever been Kardashian mean?

The Kardashian clan give a new name to sibling rivalry. The way they go at each other is at a level that most people would never cross. Let’s take this recent fight between Kim and Kourtney. Kourtney wanted to reschedule a family photo shoot and Kim went for the jugular, going as far as to say she’s the least interesting Kardashian to look at.

Kourtney had enough: “I’m not here here to mistreated by my fucking family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You guys just have really different values than me.” pic.twitter.com/uB7ePSeJvy — WILL (@WillyCosmic) August 2, 2018

This isn’t the worst they’ve said to each other. Hit the flip for more Kardashian craziness.

