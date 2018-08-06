CLOSE
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Are Massive

These numbers are absolutely insane compared to his last project

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The first-week sales projections for Travis Scott‘s freshly released album Astroworld have officially arrived, and it looks like La Flame is about to have an absolutely insane opening.

According to reports from Hits Daily Double, the songs on the Houston rapper’s third studio album have been streamed over 100 million times. In terms of actual sales, the album is expected to move somewhere between 450-500,000 equivalent album units in its first week. That is an undeniably massive opening, especially when compared to the numbers Travis has pulled in the past.

If these sales projections come to fruition, Scott will have more than quadrupled the first-week sales total of his last project, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight–which moved 89,000 units in its opening week.

The album is loaded with features from big stars including Drake, Frank Ocean, and Stevie Wonder. This album and it’s release has been teased for more than 2 years at this point, which could be why it’s doing such huge numbers.

In any case, it seems like Astroworld‘s long-awaited release has not disappointed, at least as far as number go. We’ll find out for sure once the final numbers come in.

Congrats to La Flame on the huge release.

La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Are Massive

