Mural Of Dak Prescott In The Sunken Place Has Been Defaced

A 29-year-old Tyler Wilder created the mural.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral for all the wrong reasons because of his comments about the NFL and kneeling during the national anthem. Tyler Wilder, a 29-year-old artist, painted a mural of the star in the sunken place, which has also gone viral.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

See below:

However, it looks like the mural moved someone the wrong way and got defaced:

Wilder was not upset about the six-foot-high, 10-foot-wide mural being vandalized.

“You know what, it’s already done its job. So, it really didn’t matter,” he told the Star-Telegram. “Besides, that’s what happens at the (Fabrication) Yard.”

The Fabrication Yard, located in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas near an intersection of Interstate 30 and Interstate 35, is known for graffiti art. However, if you like Wilder’s art, he was expected to debut his work publicly at an exhibition from Aug. 20 to 26 at Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth, Texas.

Prescott responded with indifference to the mural.

“Everybody has their own opinion. It is what it is,” he told the Star-Telegram. “When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises.”

When asked if he had any regrets about his original comments, he continued: “As I said, I made my statement. I stand by what I said. I just said some people may have misunderstood it or whatever. I feel strongly about what I said. And it is what it is.”

See Prescott’s original comments about the NFL and kneeling in the video below:

Mural Of Dak Prescott In The Sunken Place Has Been Defaced was originally published on newsone.com

