CLOSE
New Music
Home > New Music

Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered Someone Else’s Beat

3 reads
Leave a comment
Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET's 106 & Park

Source: John Ricard / Getty

J. Cole is a problem when it comes to this rap thing.

 

 

We all knew this, but sometimes folks forget.

 

So Cole reminded everyone how dope he is and how classic his KOD album was with his new, fire freestyle called “Album Of The Year” over Nas’ “Oochie Wally” beat.

 

The North Carolina emcee also revealed that he’s working on a new mixtape called The Off Season which will serve as a prelude to his HIGHLY anticipated album The Fall Off.

 

That boy fire. Check out some other time Cole murdered someone else’s beat.

Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered Someone Else’s Beat was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close