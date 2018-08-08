Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before Arrest

Charles Oakley has pled no contest to disorderly conduct in the casino incident in which he was caught cheating three times. Fortunately, he won’t see a day in jail as his attorneys were able to cut a deal in which the felony charge was dropped to a misdemeanor and as well as a punishment in the form of a $1,000 fine.

According to TMZ:

“Mr. Oakley has pled no contest to the simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct which fully resolves this situation,” Oakley’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement.

“He appreciates the professionalism of the District Attorney and the Cosmopolitan in resolving this event.”

Hopefully this is the last time Charles Oakley finds himself in cuffs for these kinds of shenanigans.

A few weeks ago Charles Oakley was arrested at a Las Vegas casino for trying to pull a fast one while gambling. Though specifics about how Oakley cheated has been scarce, TMZ reported that the former NBA All-Star was busted for cheating not once, not twice, but three times during a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’Em (sounds like an app).

OnJuly 8th Oakley was arrested at the Cosmopolitan Hotel for the offenses he allegedly committed and court documents detail just how it all went down.

Oakley was playing the Ultimate Texas Hold’Em table game — where both player and dealer get 2 cards, in addition to a community 5-card draw.

Of the 7 cards in play, the dealer and player use their best 5 cards to see who has the best hand.

During the first hand, Oakley started off strong … with a pair of 4s. But, the dealer ended up with a winning hand … 2 pair. When Oakley realized he was gonna lose, he allegedly pulled back a $100 chip from his bet.

Later on during the gambling session, Oakley had a monster hand — 3 of a kind — and this time, officials say he secretly ADDED chips to his bet on 2 different occasions during the hand, thereby increasing his payout by $125.

Officials say it was all captured on casino surveillance — and he was arrested on the spot.

What cha doin,’ Oak?! We’ve all seen Casino and we know how many eyes are in the sky. Come on, bruh! He lucky Robert Dinero wasn’t in charge up in there.

The former New York Knick tried to claim “ignorance” stating that he had been playing the game for close to 119 hours, but they weren’t buying that for a single chip. Originally Oak was charged with a felony and faced up to 6 years in the bing, but since the charge has been reduced to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct and he’ll likely get off with a slap on the wrist. ‘Bout the only slap anyone can get away with putting on Oak.

