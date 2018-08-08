Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview About Son’s Rape Case

Someone from Nicki Minaj’s family is finally speaking about her brother Jalani Maraj’s rape case. Her mother will discuss what the public wasn’t privy to that landed him in jail.

Last week Carol Maraj shared via Twitter she will be conducting her first ever interview regarding her son’s trial. “Watch the Hip-Hop ‘Hood Report with Charles Fisher & the ‘Fitness Sheriff’ as I share the SHOCKING NEWS the COURT DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW in a TELL ALL INTERVIEW about my son’s TRIAL”.

Watch the Hip-Hop ‘Hood Report with Charles Fisher & the “Fitness Sheriff” as I share the SHOCKING NEWS the COURT DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW in a TELL ALL INTERVIEW about my son’s TRIAL on (8/8-11pm)(8/11-3pm) Channel 20 Optimum, Channel 37 Verizon. STREAM@http://patv.org/livestream — Carol Maraj (@CarolMarajinc) August 5, 2018

This announcement came as a surprise to many as no one from his inner circle had really commented on the allegations that he had sex with his 11-year old stepdaughter. Charles Fisher, host of the Hip Hop ‘Hood Report, discussed how the the upcoming Q&A came about with HipHopDX.

“As a member of the Hip Hop Community, I take notice to all social issues that go down within the culture. When I heard about this story, something did not sound right so I contacted the family to see what I could do to bring the dark to light. The mom opened up to me with love and trust. Once I read the trial transcripts and motions to dismiss the case, I was convinced that something was wrong here. To protect the #METOO movement, I had to ask her to tell the story that no none has heard” he explained.

Fisher clarified that his show is not out to clout chase but to create conversation how unjust the legal system can be. “The interview will expose the criminal justice system and open the door for criminal justice reform for all citizens. That is our mission, so this is bigger than Carol Maraj, this is for all those who feel that they have not gotten a fair shake with our system of law.”

In November 2017 Jelani was found guilty of rape. His official sentencing has been delayed but faces up to 25 years in prison. Nicki has stayed quiet regaridng her brother’s case but the rumor is that she will address the subject on her upcoming album Queen that is set to be released this month.

The interview will premiere today, August 8 at 8PM eastern time. You can stream here.

