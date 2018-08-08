CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing To Her Sexy Playlist In Public

Don't act like you don't do it on the train!

2 reads
Leave a comment
USA, New York City, Manhattan, woman with earphones on subway station platform

Source: Westend61 / Getty

One Twitter page is getting a lot of attention for its video remixes of a subway passenger.

A woman is caught on camera riding a train with her headphones on. She’s jamming to some music and clearly, the tunes make her feel sexy because she was giving all the late-night moves with the support of a pole next to her.

Someone, threw music on the clip and voila, a movement was born…

The “Subway woman listens to” Twitter page was started and it already has over 5,000 followers. Here you can find hilarious clips of the subway woman dancing to sensual songs that go great with her movements.

Swipe through to find out how well she moves to artists like Beyoncé, Ciara and more!

LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing To Her Sexy Playlist In Public was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close