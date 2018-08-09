CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Samuel L. Jackson Has Been Added To ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Marvel is always full of surprises...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Good news Marvel fans, it looks like Colonel Nick Fury and Commander Maria Hill will in fact be surviving the rumored cataclysmic events of the still untitled Avengers 4. Mild spoilers ahead. 

Just a few months after becoming dust in the wind in Avengers: Infinity War, Vulture is reporting that Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) have just been resurrected and added to the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home. And anyone who’s in the MCU loop knows that the Spider-Man sequel is set to take place right after the events of Avengers 4, hence, Nick Fury lives!

This will be the first time that Nick Fury interacts with the web slinger on screen and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of chemistry the two create going forward. Unfortunately it seems like Iron Man nor Captain America will be joining the Spidey fray as they’re rumored to be kicking the bucket in order to save the world from an Infinity Gauntlet wielding mad titan. Plus their Marvel contracts are up after Avengers 4 so that pretty much confirms their glorious exits [Editor’s Note: Don’t count on it.—aqua].

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in the United Kingdom and once again stars Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and will feature Jack Gyllenhaal as the film’s primary villain, Mysterio.

Now that it’s basically confirmed that Nick Fury will live to fight another day, will Samuel L. Jackson finally get his wish and make his way to Wakanda for Black Panther 2?

Photo: WENN.com

Samuel L. Jackson Has Been Added To ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close