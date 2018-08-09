J. Prince Checks Ex-Houston Drug Dealer Over False Claiming: “We Don’t Need Bootleg Con Men And Bootleg Pimps Distorting History”

If you speak down on J. Prince‘s name, he’ll come and find you.

Johnny Binder Jr, one of the more infamous street names in Houston history proclaimed he was the Big J in Houston to J. Prince’s “Lil J.” The self-proclaimed biggest dope dealer in Texas made plenty of statements on the Houston-based What They Talkin’ Bout podcast, prompting J. Prince to make one of his legendary courtesy calls.

The Art & Science Of Respect author was a guest on the podcast and before there was ANY mention of his book, he broke down each of Binder’s claims one by one.

On Binder:

“When I hear a man sitting his rotten ass on this leather, telling all these big bold lies about my name .. and the city? Yeah I gotta come and talk about that. I don’t want the city to be following no lie. We got too much going on and we aren’t them kind of people to allow bootleg con men and bootleg pimps to try and distort our history any kind of way.”

“Never did me and him work in any capacity. This is a dude I saw a few times in the streets, I shook his hand. But as far as him calling me a friend? He don’t know where I live, he ain’t never been to my house. He don’t know none of my intimate friends so, this dude is a pathological liar. So when he make a statement like, “Rap-A-Lot wouldn’t have existed because of him” then, that’s a joke. A straight up joke.

“I heard this man say he flew me and my friend California Kevin (Kevin Allen) to meet Kurtis Blow. And I spoke to Kevin about this lie and he told me, “This man ain’t never flown me no where in my life.” I became a millionaire in the streets before music. [Binder] wasn’t nowhere near that in the streets. That which he’s trying to portray, as the biggest dealer in Texas … is why all the sh*t that’s happened to him has happened. He was always this clown who liked to draw unnecessary attention to him. He’d get all these fancy charges drawn on him. I know his whole M.O. The dude was just a rock house seller. That limo he had? He slept in it. I had to get out of it cause of the odor.”

The full interview is nuts but it’s J. Prince going back to Fifth Ward and telling stories about how Binder got out pimped by a lady in California, how he doesn’t know if he wants to be Baptist or Muslim and lying on Louis Farakkhan, wearing monkey sh*t jewelry and more.

J. Prince Checks Ex-Houston Drug Dealer Over False Claiming: “We Don’t Need Bootleg Con Men And Bootleg Pimps Distorting History” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

