CLOSE
National
Home > National

Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House

The 68-year-old was armed and ready.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A burglar learned the hard way not to mess with an armed grandma. He got shot will trying to break into a Houston, Texas home naked.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

According to ABC7’s sister station KTRK-TV, Granny Jean, 68, was at home with her disabled grandson. A man showed up at her house riding a bike. She explained, “Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him.”

When the man continued trying to get in her front door, she had her finger on the trigger. “He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door,” she said. The 38-year-old man was shot in the chest but was not seriously injured. However, he will need surgery.

Jean said, “I don’t bother nobody, I don’t get in nobody’s business. It’s just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him.” She also added if anyone wants to show up at her house again, “They better stay away.”

ABC7 reported, “Investigators said he was arrested last week for running around naked on Bellfort. He was out on bond.”

Thankfully, Mrs. Jean is safe, but what is incredible is that she had more restraint than some of our police officers who are supposed to protect and serve. Watch a news clip of the grandmother below:

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close