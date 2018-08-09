CLOSE
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop In The Group Chat For Any Mood

As we prepare to tune in to the second episode of Bossip on WeTV tonight night at 10/9c, don’t forget to get your GIF game together while we watch as a family. If you intend to watch on social media or share with your group chat, make sure you have these 10 GIFS to embody all of your moods.

 

Bossip on WeTV

Here’s a GIF for when you’re just trying to live your best life but the bills won’t let you be great so you have to settle for just living your “okay” life .

Source: Bossip / WeTV

Bossip on WeTV

Source: Bossip / WeTV

Here’s a GIF for when you have to remind folks not to let your classy face fool them, you still carry a razor under your tongue and have a chopper in the trunk.

Hit the flip for some more GIFS.

