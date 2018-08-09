CLOSE
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After Getting Caught Creeping In A Girl’s DMs

Drake & Shiggy

Source: @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow / Instagram

With great fame comes great responsibility. Poor Shiggy hasn’t been popping for an entire month yet and he’s already regretting becoming a viral sensation.

Just a week after appearing in Drake’s “In My Feelings” video as a favor for his role in creating a viral dance challenge that shot the song to the top of the charts, Shiggy has been exposed for creeping in a young lady’s DMs.

A young lady by the name of Deysha hit Twitter to reveal that Shiggy was trying to get at her.

 

 

The only problem is, Shiggy has a girlfriend and she’s been down for him before the Drake co-sign.

 

When the allegations towards Shiggy went viral, the comedian was put in the hot seat and forced to apologize in a dark room.

 

Hov tried to tell you, “Never go Eric Benét!”

Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After Getting Caught Creeping In A Girl’s DMs was originally published on globalgrind.com

