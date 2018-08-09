CLOSE
New Music
Home > New Music

PREVIEW: Ciara Levels Up With Second Single “Freak Me”

What do you think?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara is back with a vengeance. First she snatches wigs with “Level Up” and now she’s tapping into her inner bedroom baddie with her follow-up single.

Nigerian singer-songwriter/dancer/producer Tekno Miles joins CiCi on “Freak Me” for a sensual and mesmerizing Afrobeat chune. If the preview is any indication, it’s going to be hot. Press play below and be sure to cop that on Apple Music when it officially drops tomorrow, August 10.

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

21 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

PREVIEW: Ciara Levels Up With Second Single “Freak Me” was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close