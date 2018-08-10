CLOSE
Can Kanye West Answer If Donald Trump Cares About Black People? [Video]

"WAKE UP MR. WEST!"

Kanye West made a rare television appearance Thursday on  Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered questions about his wife, Kim Kardashian, what’s next and of course, Donald Trump. He answered the majority of them (in his special voice) but when it came to the biggest question, West was stumped.

Also Read: Kanye West Flaking On “Carpool Karaoke’ Numerous Times Cost James Corden $45K

After some small talk on Trump, love, and liberals trying to force Ye to no support the President, Kimmel pressed the issue, asking “I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George [W.] Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”

Ye’s answer?

Eh…..

After the commercial break, the Kimmel-Ye convo reverted to Fashion and his kids. Ye did bring it back to Trump but too little, too late.

SOURCE: Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube

ALSO READ: Kanye West’s Father Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West For Doubling Black Male Support

Can Kanye West Answer If Donald Trump Cares About Black People? [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

