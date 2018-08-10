CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About The Time His Cab Driver Was A Blair Underwood Stalker

2 reads
Leave a comment

There are fans and then there are people who are way more than that.  In a clip from Wilmer Valderrama’s original series, The Hollywood Puppet Show, Lil Rel Howery discusses the time he found out his cab driver might be crazy when it comes to Blair Underwood.

The series airs Tuesday, August 14 on Fuse but you can watch a clip of how uncomfortable Lil Rel gets above.

 

Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About The Time His Cab Driver Was A Blair Underwood Stalker was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close