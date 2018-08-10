CLOSE
Spike Lee Tells Anderson Cooper He Has No Interest In Sitting Down With “Agent Orange”

Spike Lee isn't trying to give Donald Trump the time of day.

Source: WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 20: Filmmaker Spike Lee speaks onstage after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st Annual Celebration Of Leadership In The Fine Arts at Sidney Hary Hall on September 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

The list of Black celebrities unwilling to sit across from Donald Trump continues to grow as BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee is the latest to say he would turndown a one-on-one meeting with the Divider-In-Chief.

Appearing on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, the host asked the OG director if he would consider having a sit down with Donald Trump to which Lee simply answered, “No.” As the questions continued Lee kept it 1000 when he said “I don’t use his name either. Agent Orange.”

Cooper then asked the BlacKkKlansman director if he considered Trump his president. Lee responded, “No. Might be Putin.” Just. Might. Be.

This should come as no surprise as Spike Lee’s been one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics since taking office and with the way Putin’s plant is running Amerikkka, we should expect more of the same from the Brooklyn filmmaker.

Check out the interview below.

