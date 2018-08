Via | HotNewHipHop

Anybody who remembers the significance behind “It’s Murda” can attest to the long and prosperous reign of Ja Rule and Ashanti . Ushering in a radio-friendly batch of thug-luv blammers, Ja and Ashanti proved kindred spirits on songs like “Always On Time” and “Mesmerize.” In fact, their particular chemistry seemed to capture a particular moment in early-millennium hip-hop, despite Ja’s pop tendencies rubbing some of his day one fans the wrong way. Either way, nostalgia has done wonders for the duo, who seem to recognize that very fact; in the wake of The Carters, Ja and Ashanti decided it was high time to get the band back together for another go.

READ MORE