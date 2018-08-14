CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Says He Would SMASH His Sisters-In-Law In New Song

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

FASHION-FRANCE-OFF-WHITE-CELEBS

Source: ALAIN JOCARD / Getty

Umm yea this is weird…but the again it is Kanye so I guess we can’t be too surprised.

With no warning, the legendary DJ and producer Clark Kent shared a previously unreleased Ye track on Twitter just before 2 AM Eastern time.

“Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. “Clark, let that new “XTCY”joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. ” wrote Kent. He then shared a WeTransfer link to the track. You can download the track at via the link above, or stream it below.

“XTCY” was possibly on an earlier cut of June’s Ye—a track called “Extacy” appeared on an incomplete tracklist Kanye tweeted in May. 

READ MORE

Kanye West Says He Would SMASH His Sisters-In-Law In New Song was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close