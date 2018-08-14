Kanye West Says He Would SMASH His Sisters-In-Law In New Song

Umm yea this is weird…but the again it is Kanye so I guess we can’t be too surprised.

With no warning, the legendary DJ and producer Clark Kent shared a previously unreleased Ye track on Twitter just before 2 AM Eastern time.

“Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. “Clark, let that new “XTCY”joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. ” wrote Kent. He then shared a WeTransfer link to the track. You can download the track at via the link above, or stream it below.

“XTCY” was possibly on an earlier cut of June’s Ye—a track called “Extacy” appeared on an incomplete tracklist Kanye tweeted in May.

