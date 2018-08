According to officials in Fayetteville, GA, a 53-foot trailer filled with Ramen Noodles was stolen from a gas station about 30 miles outside of Atlanta.

The trailer was parked outside of a Chevon in Fayetteville, but officials aren’t sure exactly what day it was stolen.

Fayetteville police believe the theft could be related to a string of local car break-ins in the city, but no word on if there is a suspect.

