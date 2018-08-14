BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta: Sunday Brunch With The Brothers

AIDS Healthcare Foundation and its Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), is pleased to invite you to join them at the BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta for the Sunday Brunch with the Brothers, scheduled for Sunday, August 26

th

. To get your free VIP tickets to this exclusive affair, featuring Allen Maldonado form Superfly, T.C. Carson from Living Single and Greenleaf and Mykelti Williamson from Forrest Gump and FENCES, go by the Out of the Closet Thrift Store, 10am – 7pm, Tuesday – Saturday, and get a free, 1 minute HIV test. So, get tested, know your status and join us at Sunday Brunch with the Brothers at BronzeLens!