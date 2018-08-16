Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia

An argument over who would play Aretha Franklin in a biopic led to a shooting in Suffolk County, Virginia on Thursday morning. A witness said that two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Franklin in a movie. The debate fight turned into a full-blown fight and then one of the one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.
The investigation is ongoing and police are not providing any new information at this time.
Aretha Franklin did want Halle Berry to play her in her biopic but Berry declined, stating that she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role Justice. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has since been connected to the film.
Source: WTKR
