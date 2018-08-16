CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia

0 reads
Leave a comment

An argument over who would play Aretha Franklin in a biopic led to a shooting in Suffolk County, Virginia on Thursday morning. A witness said that two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Franklin in a movie. The debate fight turned into a full-blown fight and then one of the one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not providing any new information at this time.

Aretha Franklin did want Halle Berry to play her in her biopic but Berry declined, stating that she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role Justice. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has since been connected to the film.

Source: WTKR

RELATED: Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

RELATED: A Rose Is Still A Rose: On Aretha Franklin’s ’90s Classic

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

23 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

Continue reading Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

[caption id="attachment_4275873" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha’s incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close