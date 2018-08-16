Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

As the outpouring of condolences for the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin began rolling in, one network’s tribute was … it included someone who wasn’t Aretha herself.
Aside from a not so flattering photo of Aretha, Fox News also pulled Patti LaBelle into the story by having the singer in the right hand corner. No folks, this is not Photoshop. The video of Patti LaBelle in question is from her performance of “Over The Rainbow” for PBS.
Franklin died Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul
1. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 1 of 34
2. Aretha Wins Another GrammySource:Getty 2 of 34
3. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 3 of 34
4. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 4 of 34
5. Aretha Franklin Album CoverSource:Getty 5 of 34
6. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 6 of 34
7. ‘Aretha Franklin’Source:Getty 7 of 34
8. Aretha Franklin…Source:Getty 8 of 34
9. Night of 100 Stars – May 5, 1990Source:Getty 9 of 34
10. ‘Aretha Franklin’Source:Getty 10 of 34
11. 47th Annual Academy Awards RehearsalsSource:Getty 11 of 34
12. 13th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 34
13. Headshot Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 13 of 34
14. Aretha And TedSource:Getty 14 of 34
15. Photo of Aretha FRANKLINSource:Getty 15 of 34
16. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 16 of 34
17. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 17 of 34
18. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty 18 of 34
19. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 19 of 34
20. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty 20 of 34
21. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty 21 of 34
22. Aretha Franklin PortraitSource:Getty 22 of 34
23. Queen Of Soul PortraitSource:Getty 23 of 34
24. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 24 of 34
25. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 25 of 34
26. Aretha Franklin Color PortraitSource:Getty 26 of 34
27. Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit ConcertSource:Getty 27 of 34
28. Aretha Franklin With Her Grammy AwardSource:Getty 28 of 34
29. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 29 of 34
30. Aretha Franklin PortraitSource:Getty 30 of 34
31. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 31 of 34
32. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 32 of 34
33. Portrait Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 33 of 34
34. Aretha Wins Another GrammySource:Getty 34 of 34
Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com